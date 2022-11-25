The DCMS Committee has announced it’s hauling in Arts Council England chief, Darren Henley to investigate the quango’s funding and “future strategy“, following the Council’s announcement that it plans to cut its London spending by £50 million to reinvest outside the capital. Henley will appear before the Committee in just under two weeks, on 8th December. A nice early Christmas present…

This is the same Arts Council that likes to spaff taxpayer millions on projects that tell straight white men to “pass the power“, gave more than £215,000 in Covid funding to a solo drag act, and is expected to spend around £1.34 billion in grants in the three years to 2026. If the whole point of this hearing is to pry into the Council’s funding decisions, there are a few obvious questions to ask…