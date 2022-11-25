Such is the green party’s dedication to niche, online, woke issues, they’ve decided to suspend their candidate in Sheffield Central, who got 9% of the vote in 2019, for questioning whether Eddie Izzard should use women’s toilets. Alison Teal has been booted out of the seat after Izzard complained some of her tweets were homophobic. Teal’s crime? Sharing a Critic op-ed by Jean Hatchet that questioned why Izzard had used women’s loos at a Labour Party fundraising event in the city.

Powerful piece by @JeanHatchet "The loss of women’s rights starts with looking the other way for an Eddie Izzard and ends with a society that doesn’t flinch at placing a male sex offender in jail with women." Serious issues we must discuss.@SheffieldGreens https://t.co/zpEaSUhJV3 — Alison Teal 🍃💚🍃 (@alisonclareteal) October 1, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Teal is defending her corner, arguing she’s not transphobic, she’s merely interested in protecting the rights of women and children. She says she’s “shocked” by the suspension. So will the vast majority of Sheffield Central’s electorate…