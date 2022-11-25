Comeback King Nigel Farage has again hinted at yet another return to the frontline of British politics. Last night, the inboxes of Reform UK supporters were hit with a bulletin from Mr Brexit, in which he says whether he takes a more active role in UK politics “will depend on the extent of the betrayal of Brexit”. He adds:

“I didn’t spend 25 years of my life battling to secure a seemingly hopeless cause only to watch Jeremy Hunt give it away”

Nigel’s intervention comes amid an uptick in Reform UK’s fortunes. The party is gaining in the polls, is taking members from the Conservatives and plans to stand a full slate of candidates at the next election. With news of record immigration and potential Brexit betrayal, the tide may be running in Nigel’s favour…