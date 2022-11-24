Preacher Puts Halt to Mick Lynch’s Strikes Sermon

Mick Lynch’s address to reporters outside the Department for Transport was interrupted by a particularly intrusive street preacher. For once, it was Mick, and not British rail passengers, having his plans disrupted by the righteous certainties of true believers…

After service was resumed, Mick Lynch took the opportunity to have a dig at GB News. He responded to a question from the broadcaster by asking “Is there anyone from a normal outlet?“. The clip was shared gleefully by PoliticsJOE.

Guido’s fairly sure GB News has a better record getting top political interviews than PoliticsJOE…