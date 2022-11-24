This morning the ONS has published estimates of immigration to the UK, with net migration rising to 504,000. The figure for total immigration was a staggering 1.1 million, up 435,000 from last year. The numbers don’t look good for a government elected on a manifesto pledge to get numbers down.

The record figure was largely driven by non-EU migration, with Jay Lindop, Director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS citing “unprecedented” international factors:

“These include the end of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the first full period following transition from the EU, the war in Ukraine, the resettlement of Afghans and the new visa route for Hong Kong British nationals (Overseas), which have all contributed to the record levels of long-term immigration we have seen”

The Home Secretary wasn’t wrong to say immigration is out of control…