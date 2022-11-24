Kanye’s Surprise Pick for Presidential Campaign Chief

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and is again running for President. In a video released earlier this week, he made the announcement as well as accidentally revealing his campaign manager – an intern from hard-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office. That intern’s name will be familiar to many in Westminster… Milo Yiannopoulos.

It’s been quite a run for Milo over the last decade. He soared into political celebrity in the UK during Gamergate and the birth of the culture wars, and moved to the US to make his fortune. After some, erm, imprudent remarks about paedophilia he lost almost everything, including his homosexual lifestyle. His rehabilitation program included demoting his bed-partner to housemate and dedicating himself to one of Christianity’s senior saints

He told EWTN:

“St. Joseph is the spiritual father figure of the Holy Family. In this time of gender madness, devoting myself to the male protector of the Infant Jesus is an act of faith in God’s Holy Patriarch, and a rejection of the Terror of transsexuals.”

Now, his shot at redemption has been confirmed by this latest leap back into the political arena. Guido’s sure Milo will steer Kanye away from any gaffes, errors of judgement, social outrages or unnecessary controversies…