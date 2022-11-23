GB News’ editorial shakeup continues. Guido understands Dan Falvey, the Express’s Deputy Digital Political Editor, is heading to Paddington in January as GB News‘ new Head of Digital News, replacing Becca Hutson who left in October. He’ll be a familiar face to many of his new colleagues at the channel, given former Sunday Express editor Mick Booker is now GB News’ Editorial Director, and Reach’s ex-Editorial Director Geoff Marsh joined as the channel’s Chief Digital Officer last month. Three’s a crowd…