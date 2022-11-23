Like an arsonist taking credit for putting out his own fire, Sadiq Khan is posing with supporters holding “Saved by Sadiq” posters, as though he’s heroically stepped in to save London’s bus routes from evil Tory cuts. The problem: he was the one who planned the cuts in the first place…

Yes, apparently U-turning on his own decision to slash dozens of bus routes is now worthy of a backslap and a photo-op. Of course, Sadiq had previously claimed his hands were tied by government diktat, even though Grant Shapps, then-Transport Secretary, made it clear in June this wasn’t the Government’s position – and the proposed scrapping of 22 bus routes was unnecessary:

“TfL’s income (from fares, commercial activity, road charges, business rates, council tax, and the emergency revenue subsidy provided by us) is about the same as before the pandemic. In other words, there is, and will be, more than enough money to maintain services. Your claims that yet further cuts, of 18 per cent to the buses and 9 per cent to the Tube, will be required unless we meet your demands for a capital deal are therefore also false.”

So, now Sadiq has changed his mind on the cuts and acting like he’s saved the day. Makes for a nice slogan though.

Read Shapps’ full letter here…