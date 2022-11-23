Boris’s CNN Interview: My Chances of Becoming PM Again Are Very Small

Boris made about a hundred headlines in one sit-down audience interview with CNN overnight, in which he covered his mistakes in office, Ukraine and his chances of becoming PM again. He also compared Truss’s mini-budget to the Morecambe and Wise Andre Previn sketch.

He rejected accusations Brexit had damaged the UK economy as “complete and utter nonsense” and “confirmation bias”. On the question of whether he’ll return as PM, he gave a ‘best of’ of his usual choice Borisisms…

“I’ve always said for about 20 years that my chances of becoming PM were about as good as my chances of becoming decapitated by a frisbee, or blinded by a champagne cork or locked in a disused fridge… I then did become PM so my chances of becoming PM again I think are those impossibilia cubed or squared.”

On Ukraine, he accused the Germans and Italians of hoping the country would fold quickly. The French, he claims, “were in denial right up until the last moment.”

The Germans, for all sorts of sound economic reasons, really didn’t want it. I’ll tell you a terrible thing, the German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly and for Ukraine to fold.”

Rishi could only dream of such interesting headlines…