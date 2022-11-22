In their desire to reappraise continually current progressive terminology, the new Labour Westminster council has formally abolished the term BAME. Their replacement? “The global majority”. In true horseshoe theory, this formally describes white residents as a minority…

The woke Westminster council is also setting up a new batch of anti-racism training for staff: their Director of Communities earns between £106,518 and £147,114. Guido wouldn’t be surprised to see “Global Majority” seeping into the country’s wider lexicon soon…