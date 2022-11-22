Having now published the full, up-to-date SpAd list, Guido thought it’d be a good idea to see how the wonk composition has changed since Liz’s days.

Policy Exchange is still up there with six SpAds, and has opened a lead over the CPS who have dropped down to four.

Notably, the IEA, TPA and ASI have all fallen way back. As has, ahem, the number of Guido alumni…

Will Tanner – Onward

Nerissa Chesterfield – IEA

Sophie Falkner – PX

James Nation – PX and Reform

John Bew – PX

Francesca Fraser – Onward and PX

Adam Memon – CPS

Callum Price – CPS

Giles Dilnot – Legatum

Victoria Hewson – Legatum and IEA

Peter Quentin – Civitas

Rob Ede – Policy Exchange

Guy Miscampbell – Onward

Will Holloway – Onward

Ed Winfield – Henry Jackson

James Heywood – CPS

Robyn Staveley – CPS

Sophie Bolsover – Henry Jackson

Onward will be happy…