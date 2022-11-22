The Wonks of Rishi’s Government
Having now published the full, up-to-date SpAd list, Guido thought it’d be a good idea to see how the wonk composition has changed since Liz’s days.
Policy Exchange is still up there with six SpAds, and has opened a lead over the CPS who have dropped down to four.
Notably, the IEA, TPA and ASI have all fallen way back. As has, ahem, the number of Guido alumni…
- Will Tanner – Onward
- Nerissa Chesterfield – IEA
- Sophie Falkner – PX
- James Nation – PX and Reform
- John Bew – PX
- Francesca Fraser – Onward and PX
- Adam Memon – CPS
- Callum Price – CPS
- Giles Dilnot – Legatum
- Victoria Hewson – Legatum and IEA
- Peter Quentin – Civitas
- Rob Ede – Policy Exchange
- Guy Miscampbell – Onward
- Will Holloway – Onward
- Ed Winfield – Henry Jackson
- James Heywood – CPS
- Robyn Staveley – CPS
- Sophie Bolsover – Henry Jackson
Onward will be happy…