“Much of the problematical immigration into this country stems not just from the EU but from the European Court of Human Rights. This is exacerbated by the rulings of judges in the court at Strasbourg and by our own UK courts implementing the Human Rights Act. Repeal of the HRA and adoption of a new Bill of Rights, breaking free from the ECHR, would also relieve us of migrant pressure…”
The same court from which Paterson called the UK to “break free” is now the last line of defence for his “good reputation“. Best of luck…