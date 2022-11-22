Owen Paterson – remember him? – is suing the government over Parliament’s ruling that he broke lobbying rules last year. He claims the probe into his actions broke his “right to privacy“, and that the revelations “damaged his good reputation”… according to the European Convention of Human Rights. Yes, he’s suing the government in the ECHR…

This will probably come as a surprise to Paterson’s learned friends in Strasbourg. Here’s what he had to say about the ECHR in 2014: