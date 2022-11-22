Owen Paterson Suing Government in Court He Campaigned to Leave mdi-fullscreen

Owen Paterson – remember him? – is suing the government over Parliament’s ruling that he broke lobbying rules last year. He claims the probe into his actions broke his “right to privacy“, and that the revelations “damaged his good reputation”… according to the European Convention of Human Rights. Yes, he’s suing the government in the ECHR…

This will probably come as a surprise to Paterson’s learned friends in Strasbourg. Here’s what he had to say about the ECHR in 2014:

“Much of the problematical immigration into this country stems not just from the EU but from the European Court of Human Rights. This is exacerbated by the rulings of judges in the court at Strasbourg and by our own UK courts implementing the Human Rights Act. Repeal of the HRA and adoption of a new Bill of Rights, breaking free from the ECHR, would also relieve us of migrant pressure…”

The same court from which Paterson called the UK to “break free” is now the last line of defence for his “good reputation“. Best of luck…
