Last night the Guardian published what must be the most damning revelation of Rishi’s premiership yet: he has private healthcare. How the government recovers from this after tomato-gate is anyone’s guess…

Almost half of the story is dedicated to the manufactured outrage of activists and campaign groups, with the co-chair of “Keep Our NHS Public” quoted as saying “It should be no surprise that Rishi Sunak has private medical care arrangements; this will be the norm for many of the rich and powerful…”, and Dr Ellen Welch of the Doctors’ Association UK claiming “If NHS general practice continues to be neglected and private practice becomes the norm, it is the least well-off who will suffer.” Suffering by reducing pressure on NHS services, apparently…

Well, if private healthcare is the norm for the “rich and powerful”, Keep Our NHS Public must be furious at appearing in the Guardian. Here are the benefits of working at GNM (Guardian News & Media):

What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander…