New polling from Ipsos shows the Tories have crashed to a 15-year low in popularity, with 62% of Britons saying they dislike the party and 60% claiming they no longer trust them with the economy. Labour, meanwhile, is on a four-year high, with 49% of those polled saying they like the party. What’ll raise eyebrows in CCHQ is the fact that nine out of ten of those who now distrust the Tories with the economy said they were unlikely to rebuild trust before the election…

The silver lining, such that there is one, is Rishi’s personal popularity is still strong: 47% of voters said they like him, with 42% thinking he “has what it takes” to be a good Prime Minister. That’s a 7% increase from July… and still 7 points ahead of Sir Keir, who’s on 35%…

Ipsos Head of Political Research Gideon Skinner said:

“Rishi Sunak is personally fairly well-liked, relatively trusted on the economy, and is posing warning signs for Labour in the way he has overtaken Keir Starmer’s lukewarm scores as Prime Ministerial material. But so far he has not been able to bring much of a honeymoon to the Conservative party brand, which remains as unpopular under him as at any time over the last 15 years.”

Two years left for Rishi’s own brand to rub off on his party. It’s a mountain to climb…