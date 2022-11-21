Guido has acquired the full internal SpAd list, and is pleased to say he was only missing eight names from the line-up.

Most eyebrow-raising, given the current spat about No. 10 going soft on Brexit and moving towards a ‘Switzerland-style deal’ is the appointment of Will Dry to No. 10. Will is best known in SW1 for parading around with Femi during the Brexit years as part of the anti-Brexit Our Future, Our Choice movement (OFOC), attempting to reverse the referendum result. Dry by name, not by nature…

Guido won’t replay the many, many articles and media appearances from Dry during the referendum years. Suffice it to say he was heavily involved with Rishi’s leadership campaign and has multiple photos out there posing with Femi. Not something that sends many good signals.

He co-led OFOC with the Times’ Lara Spirit – let’s all keep an eye on her future scoops…

Among other SpAd appointments is the return of Rajiv Shah, constitutional boffin who worked throughout Boris’s years in No. 10 and has returned jointly to No. 10 as well as the Attorney General’s office.

Other appointments include:

Sophie Bolsover – Chief Whip

Michael Stott – Home Office

Beth Armstrong – Ministry of Justice

Dan O’Neill – No. 10

Myles Stacey – No. 10

Will Dry – No. 10

Leonora Campbell – No. 10

Declan Lyons – No. 10

Among names not on the official list yet, Ed Leech has joined Mark Harper as his comms SpAd at Transport. Alex Kay has returned from a brief post-Truss hiatus to join Thérèse Coffey at DEFRA. You’re either in front of Guido…

UPDATE:

Nigel Farage tells Guido:

“Will Dry is one of the most prominent Remain campaigners in the country, so he will feel right at home in Rishi’s Number 10. How much more evidence do we need that this government are selling out on Brexit?”

Read the SpAd list in full below: