Extinction Rebellion Target Institute of Economic Affairs and BEIS

Extinction Rebellion have once again spoken truth to power and helped save the planet today… by throwing black paint over the offices of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

In a coordinated attack alongside other XR spin-off groups, ‘Writers Rebel’ – the new kids on the block, not to be confused with Just Stop Oil, Doctors for XR, or XR Cymru – declared the IEA should “cut the ties to fossil fuels”, and said the think tank had been targeted because it “has huge influence on politicians”.

They pulled the same stunt outside BEIS (again), as well as the offices of JP Morgan, BP and others. Pouring black paint on a black door. If that doesn’t change the world, nothing will…