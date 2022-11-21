Dominic Cummings has finally killed the CBI. Speaking to Bloomberg ahead of their conference today, CBI director general Tony Danker rejected the supposed ‘Swiss-style deal’ explosively mooted by the Sunday Times this weekend, telling the government to “forget about” it and instead embrace Boris’s deal:

“Forget about the Swiss deal… We just want the Boris Johnson Brexit deal to be implemented and that’s not happening right now because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

He urges Rishi to get on and solve the Northern Ireland problem so the country can get on with unlocking more trade opportunities. Because that’s going so well…