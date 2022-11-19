PAUL HOWELL: Do you want to hear or do you want to shut up? ALEX CUNNINGHAM: I watched film from a security camera in Stockton showing two men; one used a chainsaw to cut through the door of a house while the other set about smashing all the windows in a bid to get to the resident. Who knows what would have happened if they had got in? DANNY KRUGER: Does he agree that the churches that have found it easier to fulfil their traditional role of fellowship, community and support are those that have ripped out the Victorian pews, which are such an obstacle to the traditional role of fellowship? EDWARD LEIGH: By immemorial custom, the coronation is a deeply religious and spiritual event. Will he convince us that the Church of England will use its influence to ensure that it remains as such, particularly the anointing, and does not degenerate into a kind of dumbed down, wokefest celebration of so-called modern Britain? NICK FLETCHER: Why do many men get through life and many do not? MARGARET HODGE: Why did he not address the inequities of the council tax system, whereby a Hartlepool homeowner whose property is valued at £150,000 pays more in council tax than a Westminster homeowner whose property is worth £8 million? IAN BLACKFORD: Will the Prime Minister explain why the UK is the only G7 economy that is smaller today than it was before the pandemic? ESTHER MCVEY: Does the Deputy Prime Minister therefore agree that if the Government have enough money to proceed with HS2 at any cost, then they have sufficient money not to increase taxes; but if they have so little money that they have to increase taxes then they do not have sufficient money for HS2? STEPHEN KINNOCK: Will the Minister explain why the (Free Trade) deals do not contain any commitment to the International Labour Organisation core conventions? BILL ESTERSON: Will she also apologise to coastal communities? TIM LOUGHTON: While co-operation with the French is no doubt welcome, is it not the case that since 2015 the British taxpayer has subsidised the French police force to the tune of £200 million? JONATHAN EDWARDS: Privilege Style has joined Titan Airways and AirTanker in stating that it will not participate in deportation flights. Will the Minister inform the House whether the British Government have found an airline willing to facilitate their Rwanda policy? MARCO LONGHI: When will we implement the Rwanda plan? When will we push back? When will we return people to France directly? BAMBOS CHARALAMBOUS: Can the Deputy Prime Minister tell the House if he has ever entered into a non-disclosure agreement connected to a complaint against him? JACOB REES-MOGG: The people who are currently criticising him [Dominic Raab] have a record of bullying that is second to none. A Labour Member of Parliament left Parliament because of antisemitic bullying; a distinguished BBC journalist needed bodyguards at Labour party conferences; and a current right hon. Labour Member was suspended from the service of this House for bullying. Does my right hon. Friend think, as I do, that this is at the very least hypercritical, and may be a stronger word that is not necessarily parliamentary? YVETTE COOPER: what is the £140 million from the Rwanda agreement actually being spent on? JEREMY HUNT: We have spent £2.5 billion on electric car charging points. TANMANJEET SINGH DHESI: Can he point to just one other advanced economy that is raising taxes at the same scale as us here in the UK? JEREMY HUNT: Yes, the United States is raising taxes by $800 billion. CHRIS BRYANT: The OBR figures show that disposable income for households will fall after what the Chancellor has done today by 7% over the next two years. Will he confirm that that is the biggest fall in our history? BORIS JOHNSON: Does the Home Secretary agree that Uxbridge remains the most sensible place in Hillingdon to have a place station?

AND SOME DODGY STATISTICS:

KATE OSBORNE: 39% of kids in Jarrow are still hungry.

ALISON THEWLISS: Austerity is a damaging Tory political choice, which is responsible for 330,000 excess deaths.

PATRICIA GIBSON: The £65 billion used to shore up pension funds following the mini-budget . . .

ANDREW GRIFFITH: The Government are committed to paying 90% of valid invoices within five days and 100% within 30 days. (NB, “Committed to paying” is not the same as “pays”.)