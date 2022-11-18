WATCH: Matt Enjoys Beach Getaway as Team Launches Re-Election Campaign

Yet again free from trials, Matt has been finding more time to kick back and relax in the jungle. On last night’s episode, Hancock received the privilege of a surf and turf barbecue, which he described as “one of the best meals of your life”. The experience was won in a lucky dip at the expense of his campmates, who plotted in his absence. Finally, Hancock sung his heart out to some pop classics with his campmates around the fire. Matt’s now showcased his singing ability three times on the show. His dyslexia campaign… not once.

With Matt living it up in the jungle, it’s no wonder he wants to stay longer. So much so that he’s got his team posting campaign material from his official Twitter account.

Hancock’s efforts do seem to be working. A Tory MP tells Guido he and his colleagues are now voting for Matt just to see him outlast Boy George…