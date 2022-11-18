What a turn-up for the books. According to MailOnline, one of the loons from Just Stop Oil who blocked the M25 earlier this month worked for Rolls-Royce just weeks before the protest. Who could’ve seen something like this coming? It’s not as if these clowns haven’t set a precedent for this kind of hypocrisy…

Tom Gardener, the Mail reports, is a 29-year-old former systems engineer at the company which, well, isn’t exactly famous for its green credentials. By its own admission, Rolls-Royce produced 0.6% of worldwide man-made carbon emissions three years ago. It manufactures some of the biggest plane engines in the world, pumping out tonnes of CO2 daily. And until a few weeks ago, it also employed a man who now spends his time blocking motorways over… carbon emissions.

Apparently, he resigned shortly before the M25 stunt, and along with 57 other protesters, was charged with causing a public nuisance last week. Presumably he’s still looking for a job. BP are hiring…