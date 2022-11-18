Bryant’s Kate Andrews Hectoring Flops on Two Levels mdi-fullscreen

Chris Bryant, incumbent winner of the civility in politics award, is currently hectoring Kate Andrews, one of the country’s most prominent female economic voices. Taking to Twitter, Chris Bryant complained that the BBC hadn’t accompanied her Question Time appearance with a mention that she “is part of the Institute for Economic Affairs, which is notoriously secretive about their funding.” 

Two quick points, Chris:

  1. She isn’t “part of the Institute for Economic Affairs” – Kate left the IEA almost three years ago.
  2. The BBC did mention it, in their graphic announcing the night’s lineup.

The one-man standards arbiter strikes again

UPDATE: Bryant doubles down
