Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has been whacked with a six-month driving ban for being caught using his phone behind the wheel in April. He appeared in-person at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today to hear the decision. Judge Jack McGarva said:

“Using a mobile phone in any way is a distraction. Without any doubt it impairs people’s ability to drive. I would expect you to set a good example for the rest of us.”

Tugendhat had previously claimed he was “holding” his phone rather than using it however already had six points on his licence prior to being caught. Better off buying a Tom-Tom next time…