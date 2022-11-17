Spellcheckers, a £300 taxi, Amazon Prime and Ukrainian Flags: How MPs Have Expensed Your Taxes mdi-fullscreen

Buried amid the Autumn Statement, today reams of MP expenses data were published, which Guido spent the afternoon flicking through. Here are some of the biggest eyebrow-raisers…

  • Five MPs spent nearly £1,000 on the spellchecker website Grammarly
    • Clive Lewis – £114.25
    • Drew Hendry – £110.01
    • Kate Osborne – £114.02
    • Stephen Farry – £110.01
    • Kate Griffith somehow managed to spend £475.41 on the subscription service
  • Mel Stride spent £53.98 on an iPhone case
  • Esther McVey spent £9.80 on “sweets as prizes for school visit in parliament”
  • Meg Hillier spent £384 on photography
  • Sir Robert Syms bought a thousand pound iPad
  • Alan Campbell spent £13.11 on “long life milk”
  • There appears to have been a vermin problem in three MPs’ offices:
    • Alison Thewlis spent £500 on a deep clean of her premises after a rat infestation
    • Bridget Phillipson spent £90 on vermin control
    • Lloyd Russel-Moyle spent £10.75 on fly papers to “deal with an office fly infestation”
  • Anna McLoughlin spent £39.99 on a “sneeze screen in case team meet constituent exempt from wearing a mask”. It was purchased in March 2022…
  • Anna McLoughlin also spent £89 to “provide drink water for staff without having a long walk to the nearest kitchen area”. How far away is her kitchen area?
  • Barry Gardiner spent £1,155 on video editing
  • Chris Pincher spent £960 at Westminster Digital videos
  • Claudia Webbe managed to spend £115.37 on a phone case
  • Pauline Latham topped the chart for taxi journies, spending £300 on a ride from London to Derbyshire on the day of a train strike
  • David Davis expensed a £11.99 YouTube Premium subscription
  • Douglas Chapman spent £5.25 on a “snack for a guest” in Portcullis House
  • Grant Shapps spent £79.99 on Microsoft Office. Expensing his famous spreadsheet…
  • Leo Docherty expensed £8.87 on a Ukrainian flag
  • Luke Pollard purchased a £2,195 air-conditioning unit
  • Matt Hancock expensed a £43.33 Times subscription, despite the fact MPs and staffers are all entitled to free subscriptions
  • Tobias Ellwood used your tax money for a £7.99 Amazon Prime subscription

Perhaps doing penance for appalling behaviour in his private life, Imran Ahmed Khan actually repaid £1,438 for a Macbook he’d purchased. Recession? What recession…
