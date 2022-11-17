Spellcheckers, a £300 taxi, Amazon Prime and Ukrainian Flags: How MPs Have Expensed Your Taxes
Buried amid the Autumn Statement, today reams of MP expenses data were published, which Guido spent the afternoon flicking through. Here are some of the biggest eyebrow-raisers…
- Five MPs spent nearly £1,000 on the spellchecker website Grammarly
- Clive Lewis – £114.25
- Drew Hendry – £110.01
- Kate Osborne – £114.02
- Stephen Farry – £110.01
- Kate Griffith somehow managed to spend £475.41 on the subscription service
- Mel Stride spent £53.98 on an iPhone case
- Esther McVey spent £9.80 on “sweets as prizes for school visit in parliament”
- Meg Hillier spent £384 on photography
- Sir Robert Syms bought a thousand pound iPad
- Alan Campbell spent £13.11 on “long life milk”
- There appears to have been a vermin problem in three MPs’ offices:
- Alison Thewlis spent £500 on a deep clean of her premises after a rat infestation
- Bridget Phillipson spent £90 on vermin control
- Lloyd Russel-Moyle spent £10.75 on fly papers to “deal with an office fly infestation”
- Anna McLoughlin spent £39.99 on a “sneeze screen in case team meet constituent exempt from wearing a mask”. It was purchased in March 2022…
- Anna McLoughlin also spent £89 to “provide drink water for staff without having a long walk to the nearest kitchen area”. How far away is her kitchen area?
- Barry Gardiner spent £1,155 on video editing
- Chris Pincher spent £960 at Westminster Digital videos
- Claudia Webbe managed to spend £115.37 on a phone case
- Pauline Latham topped the chart for taxi journies, spending £300 on a ride from London to Derbyshire on the day of a train strike
- David Davis expensed a £11.99 YouTube Premium subscription
- Douglas Chapman spent £5.25 on a “snack for a guest” in Portcullis House
- Grant Shapps spent £79.99 on Microsoft Office. Expensing his famous spreadsheet…
- Leo Docherty expensed £8.87 on a Ukrainian flag
- Luke Pollard purchased a £2,195 air-conditioning unit
- Matt Hancock expensed a £43.33 Times subscription, despite the fact MPs and staffers are all entitled to free subscriptions
- Tobias Ellwood used your tax money for a £7.99 Amazon Prime subscription
Perhaps doing penance for appalling behaviour in his private life, Imran Ahmed Khan actually repaid £1,438 for a Macbook he’d purchased. Recession? What recession…