Buried amid the Autumn Statement, today reams of MP expenses data were published, which Guido spent the afternoon flicking through. Here are some of the biggest eyebrow-raisers…

Five MPs spent nearly £1,000 on the spellchecker website Grammarly Clive Lewis – £114.25 Drew Hendry – £110.01 Kate Osborne – £114.02 Stephen Farry – £110.01 Kate Griffith somehow managed to spend £475.41 on the subscription service

Mel Stride spent £53.98 on an iPhone case

Esther McVey spent £9.80 on “sweets as prizes for school visit in parliament”

Meg Hillier spent £384 on photography

Sir Robert Syms bought a thousand pound iPad

Alan Campbell spent £13.11 on “long life milk”

There appears to have been a vermin problem in three MPs’ offices: Alison Thewlis spent £500 on a deep clean of her premises after a rat infestation Bridget Phillipson spent £90 on vermin control Lloyd Russel-Moyle spent £10.75 on fly papers to “deal with an office fly infestation”

Anna McLoughlin spent £39.99 on a “sneeze screen in case team meet constituent exempt from wearing a mask”. It was purchased in March 2022…

Anna McLoughlin also spent £89 to “provide drink water for staff without having a long walk to the nearest kitchen area”. How far away is her kitchen area?

Barry Gardiner spent £1,155 on video editing

Chris Pincher spent £960 at Westminster Digital videos

Claudia Webbe managed to spend £115.37 on a phone case

Pauline Latham topped the chart for taxi journies, spending £300 on a ride from London to Derbyshire on the day of a train strike

David Davis expensed a £11.99 YouTube Premium subscription

Douglas Chapman spent £5.25 on a “snack for a guest” in Portcullis House

Grant Shapps spent £79.99 on Microsoft Office. Expensing his famous spreadsheet…

Leo Docherty expensed £8.87 on a Ukrainian flag

Luke Pollard purchased a £2,195 air-conditioning unit

Matt Hancock expensed a £43.33 Times subscription, despite the fact MPs and staffers are all entitled to free subscriptions

Tobias Ellwood used your tax money for a £7.99 Amazon Prime subscription

Perhaps doing penance for appalling behaviour in his private life, Imran Ahmed Khan actually repaid £1,438 for a Macbook he’d purchased. Recession? What recession…