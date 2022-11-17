Amongst the detail of the OBR’s economic forecast are revised predictions for the rate of net immigration. The OBR says migration levels will reach 224,000 in 2023 and then slowly decline until they reach 205,000 per year from 2028. That’s 65% higher than their previous prediction…

The OBR says:

“This upward revision reflects evidence of sustained strength in inward migration since the post-Brexit migration regime was introduced… It also reflects discussions with the Home Office’s Migration Advisory Committee over what levels of net migration for the next several years might be consistent with the current migration regime”

It comes as the public is increasingly sceptical of immigration levels and the Government’s handling of Channel crossings. Guido remembers when the Conservatives were promising that “overall numbers will come down”…