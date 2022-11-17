+++ Fiscal Statement Live Blog +++
Introduction
- Priorities are stability, growth and public services
- Respond to an international crisis with “British values”
- OBR confirms global factors are primary cause of inflation
- “A made-in-Russia energy crisis”
- IMF expects 1/3 of world’s economy to be in recession this year or next
- Bank of England remit will not be changed, government to work in lockstep with the BoE
- UK “will always pay its way”
- Credibility will not be taken for granted
OBR
- Inflation – 9.1% this year and 7.4% next year
- Inflation will fall sharply from middle of next year
- UK is now in recession
- Unemployment to rise to 4.9% in 2024
- Borrowing – £177bn, next year £140bn then by 2027/28 falls to £69bn
- Underlying debt as a percentage of GDP starts to fall by 2027/28
Short term
- As growth slows and unemployment rises, fiscal interventions will be used
- As a result of these plans, the recession will be shallower – OBR
Longer term
- As growth returns they increase rate of consolidation, and take pressure off BoE to raise interest rates
- “A balanced path to stability”
Tax
- Tried to be fair following two principles – those with more should contribute more, and avoid tax rises that damage growth
- “substantial tax increase”
- Personal taxes:
- Reduce threshold of 45p rate from £150k to £125k – an increase of £1200
- Tax free allowances frozen until April 2028
- Reforming allowances on unearned income, cutting dividend allowance from £2000 to £1000
- Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty
- Stamp duty cuts announced in minibudget will only remain in place until 2025
- Business taxes:
- 40% of all businesses will pay no NICs
- £2.8bn by 27/28 from cracking down on tax avoidance
- Cutting deduction rate for SMEs
- Windfall taxes:
- Any tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise cyclical nature of energy businesses
- Increase energy profits levy from 25% to 35%
- Electricity generation to be levied on electricity generators at 45%
Public spending
- Public spending to grow spending lower than inflation
- Departmental budgets to be protected in cash terms
- Overall spending in public services will continue to rise in real terms for next five years
- Department for Work and Pensions will be asked to do a thorough review of issues holding back workforce participation
- Over 600,000 people on universal credit will have to meet with a work coach to increase hours’ earnings
- Review of state pension age to conclude in 2023
Defence:
- UK has given £2.3bn to Ukraine since the start of the invasion, second highest in the world after USA
- Defence spending needs to increase
- Integrated review needs updating, ahead of the next budget
- Will continue to maintain defence budget of at least 2% of GDP
Aid:
- Won’t be possible to return to 0.7% until fiscal situation allows
- Remain about 0.5% for the forecast period
Climate change:
- Now would be the wrong time to step back from climate responsibilities
- Remain fully committee to the Glasgow pact, including a 68% reduction in own emissions by 2030
Education:
- Concerns not all school leavers get the skills they need for a modern economy
- All young people need to leave the education system with the skills they’d get in Japan, Germany or Switzerland
- Rules out scrapping relief on private school fees
- Schools’ budget to be increased by £2.3 billion per annum this year and the next
NHS:
- On staff shortages, the NHS will publish and independent plan for the number of doctors, nurses and other professionals we’ll need in 5, 10 and 15 year’s time
- Social care sector, the implementation of Dilnot Reforms will be delayed by 2 years, re-allocating the funding to local authorities
- £1bn of new grant funding for social care this year, £1.7bn next year.
- A total increase of funding of £2.8bn this year and £4.7bn next year for social care
- Former Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt asked to advise on how to make sure local NHS bodies operate efficiently and with appropriate autonomy and accountability
- NHS budget increased by £3.3 billion in each of the next 2 years
Economic growth:
- You cannot borrow your way to growth
- Sound money is the rock upon which long term prosperity rests
- People, capital and ideas are needed
- Energy, infrastructure and innovation also needed
- Over the long term, we need energy independence and energy efficiency
- Nuclear! Sizewell C is going ahead, confirmed. Creating 10,000 highly-skilled jobs
- New national target: by 2030 energy consumption by buildings and industry should fall by 15%
- New funding from 2025 of a further £6bn in investment to deliver this
- Rail, roads, broadband and 5G
- Not cutting a penny from capital budgets for the next 2 years, and will remain in cash terms for a following 3 years
- More than double what it was under the last Labour government
- HS2, Northern Rail, gigabit broadband etc will all proceed
- Levelling Up fund will be maintained
- Local leaders have to be able to make things happen
- New devolution deals for Suffolk, Cornwall, Norfolk and an area in the North East
- Soon over half of England will be covered by devolution deals
- Innovation:
- Changes to EU regulations in our five growth industries
- Patrick Vallance asked to lead this work
- Legislate to give the digital markets unit new powers to challenge monopolies
- Removing import tariffs on over 100 goods used by UK businesses used in their production
- R&D budget protected
- Solvency II reforms
Energy Bills/cost of living
- Price guarantee will continue from April at a higher level of £3000
- Additional cost of living payments for most vulnerable on means-tested benefits of £900 plus cash for pensioners and the disabled
- Social rented sector are currently set to see rents rise by 11%. Increase to be capped to a maximum of 7%
- Minimum wage to increase by 9.7%. Up to £10.42.
- Benefits will be uprated by inflation, 10.1%
- Benefit cap to increase by inflation also
- Pension credit to increase by 10.1%
- Triple lock protected