WATCH: Matt Kicks Back and Weighs in on Westminster Politics

In a first for Matt’s time in the jungle, he hasn’t had to do the daily trial, and he’s certainly been making the most of his free time. Not only did he wake up well rested, he found the time to have his say on Westminster politics. Matt revealed he had called Boris as he was mulling another stab at the leadership, urging him to hold off and “back Rishi”. He also said Liz’s political career was “totally finished… no ambiguity at all”. That makes two of them.

Matt also found the time to kick back and enjoy plenty of recreation and relaxation. He joined the camp in singing along to Dancing Queen, became one himself as he learned a full dance routine, practised his catwalk moves and outlasted his campmates on a jungle jog. No doubt he’s preparing for his next showbiz gig.

At least one public servant is enjoying himself while the country suffers double-digit inflation. With all this free time on his hands, you’d think he might have mentioned his dyslexia campaign. Alas, no.