Trump Confirms He’s Running

Despite a very poor Republican mid-term performance, not least among Trump-endorsed candidates, the Donald has confirmed he’s filed to run for President in 2024. Appearing after a bizarre introductory music choice from Les Miserables, Trump told an audience of uber loyalists “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States”. His FEC paperwork was confirmed at the same time:

The question now is whether he has enough support from Republicans to clinch the nomination…