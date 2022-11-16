After finally toppling Boris Johnson, ex-Foreign Office mandarin Sir Simon McDonald has once again risen from dull anonymity to lead the charge against Dominic Raab. On Monday Sir Simon did a whole media round attacking Raab, accusing him without specifics of being intimidating and scaring junior staff members.

It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people

Doesn’t sound very bad at all. Besides his anti-Tory bias, why else might Sir Simon have chosen this topic to resurface for airtime? Might it have anything to do with his new book, released today?

Guido searched via Google Books for how many references Sir Simon makes to his botched handling of the Harry Dunn affair: Zero.