Lee Anderson Versus Steve Bray: Round 5

After a summer armistice, Lee Anderson and Steve Bray have finally laced up their gloves for yet another bout.

In what is now Round 5 of Westminster’s clash of the titans, the Red Wall rottweiler took Steve Bray to task as the pair headed up Whitehall earlier today. Calling Steve “David” is a new technique: it’s a reference to the growing Westminster rumours about Bray’s previous life. Supposedly he was, as Lee says, “a bit of a bully against women“. As of yet – unconfirmed gossip, although no denials from Bray today. Make that 5-0 to Lee…