With just three weeks to go before the Labour selection hustings, Eddie Izzard has revealed how the good people of Sheffield Central can get to know their potential new MP. All they have to do is book the next flight to Manhattan…

Just five days after the hustings on December 4, Izzard is hightailing it to New York for a six-week, 38-show residency in an off-Broadway production of Great Expectations:

Sheffield constituents hoping to meet Izzard and voice their community’s concerns can do so after the show. Tickets start at just $60 (plus $8.79 in fees)… 
