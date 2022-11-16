With snowflake civil servants busy briefing against Raab, it begs the question: what sort of work environment do these work-shy, overpaid members of the blob actually want? BEIS has gone some way to painting that picture, as an internal memo this week announced the launch of a new vegan safe space for employees:

“The BEIS Vegan Network is safe and friendly space to discuss and share all things related to veganism. The Network aims to improve the understanding of veganism across BEIS, improve the workplace experience for vegans and act as a networking and social platform for its members. The Network is open to all colleagues, including vegans…”

Guido anticipates the discussion group will not be taking place outside of work hours, given the blob’s past record…