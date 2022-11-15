Transport Committee Candidate Campaigning with Ivor and Thomas

The Westminster press pack might be swanning about the G20, but they’re missing the most important story going: the race for the Transport committee chair. By Guido’s count there are six candidates, more than for any of the other four select committee races caused by the Ri-shuffle:
One in particular has grabbed Guido’s attention. Karl McCartney has been sending some novel campaign materials to colleagues, including an Ivor the Engine and a Thomas The Tank Engine-themed campaign video. He has also photoshopped all his backers into an open wagon as part of his e-leaflet.
Thinking back to Karl’s recent bust-up with Mick Lynch, Guido’s not sure the train metaphor can be relied upon to deliver the goods…