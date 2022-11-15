Transport Committee Candidate Campaigning with Ivor and Thomas

The Westminster press pack might be swanning about the G20, but they’re missing the most important story going: the race for the Transport committee chair. By Guido’s count there are six candidates, more than for any of the other four select committee races caused by the Ri-shuffle:

Jack Brereton

Jackie Doyle-Price

Katherine Fletcher

Karl McCartney

Chris Loder

Iain Stewart

One in particular has grabbed Guido’s attention. Karl McCartney has been sending some novel campaign materials to colleagues, including an Ivor the Engine and a Thomas The Tank Engine-themed campaign video. He has also photoshopped all his backers into an open wagon as part of his e-leaflet.

Thinking back to Karl’s recent bust-up with Mick Lynch, Guido’s not sure the train metaphor can be relied upon to deliver the goods…