Scottish Parliament Evicts Women for Choice of Clothes

If you’re wondering how free speech is coping up north in the United Socialist Scottish Republic, today a member of the public wearing a suffragette-coloured scarf (purple, green and white) was kicked out of a Holyrood select committee for breaching rules on “political” colours. All while MSPs wear LGBT rainbow lanyards…

Another woman in a purely purple scarf, pictured above. was also asked to leave the room. When this issue was raised by an MSP, the chair suspended the sitting so they could talk about it in private, again shutting out voters from discussions in their parliament.

SNP’s Joanna Cheery slammed the decision to kick the women out, tweeting “It seems no rule has been broken so this woman should be readmitted or the @scotparl could face a claim of discrimination on the grounds of belief, particularly where MSPs are permitted to wear rainbow colours. This is not my Scotland.”

Making this particularly awkward is the fact Nicola Sturgeon herself has posed in Holyrood wearing purple, green and white before…

The gift shop themselves sell suffragette-branded items…