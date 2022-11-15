Imran Ahmad Khan Back In Court Fighting Sex Conviction mdi-fullscreen

Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan is set to challenge his conviction for sexual assault, which saw him step down in May and the Tories lose his former seat in a June by-election.

For those co-conspirators with a short memory, Khan groped a 15-year-old boy in 2008 after forcing the boy to drink gin and tonic and making him watch pornography. Khan’s appeal is set to be heard by three senior judges today at around 10.30. Guido’s sure a successful challenge will see Khan’s political career revived forthwith…

 
Imran Ahmad Khan
