Bulldozing Beth Fails to Put Words into Rishi’s Mouth

Sky News has broadcast an interview of Beth Rigby, featuring a cameo from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In the interview she launched an interrogative tirade, pressuring Rishi to apologise for the mistakes of the previous government of which he had no part.

Beth repeatedly claimed, “no-one’s apologised” for the mistakes of Liz Truss, ignoring the fact they have. Frequently.

An unrelenting Beth, refused to understand Rishi’s admission that “mistakes were made”. The scalp-addicted Lobby are showing withdrawal symptoms…