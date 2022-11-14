Speaking to the G20 Lobby press pack, Rishi Sunak has said he’s sticking by Dominic Raab, two days after harrowing allegations emerged that the Deputy Prime Minister once removed tomatoes from his Pret salad and threw them into a bag “making a loud noise,” in front of civil servants. An act so debilitating for witnesses that one felt the need to leak it to the Sun…

Speaking in Bali, Rishi Sunak told the press that he “doesn’t recognise that characterisation of Dominic and I’m not aware of any formal complaints about him.”

In the latest attempt by a scalp-addicted Lobby to engineer the resignation of Raab, ITV reported this morning that 40% of Foreign Office civil servants felt they had been bullied by someone while Raab was Secretary of State. Difficult to bully staff while relaxing on a sun lounger…

After trying and failing to get Braverman sacked, and succeeding with Williamson, hacks are behaving like smack addicts, who after months of access to the good stuff are craving just one more hit from a Raab resignation. It’s all pretty desperate. Frankly, the narrative only serves to make overpaid, underworked civil servants look like babies who can’t handle a high-pressure work environment…