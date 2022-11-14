An infuriated constituent has been in touch with Guido to relay an email conversation with his MP’s caseworker. The caseworker in question works for one Matt Hancock, and seems to be reluctant to explain why his employer is unavailable to meet one of his electors. Wonder why…

The caseworker says that “Matt would of course be happy to meet you at one of his surgeries. At the moment I am unsure of the date for Matt’s next surgery appointment.” Pushed by the angry constituent, Matt’s staffer says:

“It is likely that the next available appointment will be on 1 December, but as soon as I have further details I will be get in touch with you to arrange.”

Conveniently, the I’m A Celebrity final is on 27th November, meaning Matt and his team expect him to either reach the final – unlikely – or that he plans on sitting around the luxury JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa until the series concludes. This option may be thought preferable to returning to resume his life as a working MP. One more reason why Matt’s constituency association might be looking to deselect their man ahead of the next election…