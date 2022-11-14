CCHQ staffers arriving at Matthew Parker Street this morning were greeted with warm brownies – including a gluten-free option – and the promise of a new coffee machine, as Nadhim Zahawi launched an attempt to regenerate morale after months of chaos, long hours and cutbacks.

An email to staff this morning outlined some of the immediate office changes they’d find as they arrive for work, including the removal of stuffy blue dividers between desks and the abolition of closed blinds. There was previously a policy that you couldn’t open the blinds, leading to complaints of having to take vitamin D supplements…

Office plants are making a comeback, after CCHQ outsourced the watering of the plants and then cancelled the contract to save money. There’s also a new bookshelf next to Zahawi’s room that will shortly be a new office library, soon to be filled up with help from think tanks and others. Withdrawals will be based on an honesty system…

The announcement from Zahawi’s two SpAds – both called James and thus nicknamed The James Hydra – excitingly promises that the procuring of the new proper coffee machine is almost complete.

With Levido now formally back inside the tent, things at CCHQ – if not the Tories’ polling numbers – are finally looking up…