Braverman Hopes UK-France Deal Will Prevent “Totally Unacceptable” Migration

Suella Braverman has given a pool interview following her early morning agreement of a new cooperation deal with France to tackle illegal small boats crossing the Channel. The Home Secretary stressed that illegal migration is “totally unacceptable” and emphasised the Government’s “multi-dimensional approach… to ensure there is a robust barrier”. The deal is worth €72 million and will see a 40% increase in British officers patrolling French beaches whilst funding increased port security. For all the hope and rhetoric, Guido doubts an extra 100 patrol men along the French beaches will put a stop to the crisis…