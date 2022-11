Keeping a close eye on MPs’ Twitter accounts during the two-minute silence, Guido thought politicians had managed to avoid any Remembrance Day comms cock-ups. Unfortunately the same can’t be said for the Welsh Labour government, who thought it a prime opportunity to email out a press release on a council tax consultation at seven seconds past 11 o’clock.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will draft regulations to extend exemptions on second home premiums…