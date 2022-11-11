WATCH: Matt Left Squirming as Campmate Teases Him Over Affair

Westminster’s newest reality star was back in action last night, as Hancock hunkered down for his second night in the jungle. Matt was taken to task by comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, who got Matt to admit “I messed up”, before the former Health Secretary was left squirming by the comedian’s observation: “I didn’t expect man like you to be grabbing booty.”

Hancock then faced a challenging water-based trial, where he had to hold his breath and dive to untie stars from the legs of a mechanical octopus, surrounded by an array of sea creatures. He managed to get a clean sweep of 11 stars. To be fair, Matt is used to being caught breathless on camera.

Later, the camera caught Hancock mumbling along to the start of Sweet Caroline, it seems he prefers Ed Sheeran to Neil Diamond. Of course, Matt was also voted in for the next trial, which co-conspirators will be pleased to learn is the infamous eating trial. He will be guzzling Hancocks alongside Boy George, so they should be in for some One on One Funtime…