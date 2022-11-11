Tonight marks the third night in camp for Matt Hancock, where he’ll team up with Boy George in munching on kangaroo anuses. Something for his team to chew on in the meantime is the number of Ofcom complaints following his appearance in the shower on Wednesday night. According to reports, the sight of the former Health Secretary bathing himself like a toddler in the shallow end of a rock pool didn’t do much to endear him to the public.

“Made a complaint to Ofcom for the first and only time in my life tonight. I should not be left in tears at the end of an entertainment show. “Ofcom, I want to make a complaint. I’ve just seen Matt Hancock showering.”

Anyway, tune in tonight to watch Matt eat a penis.