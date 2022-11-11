TalkTV is proving a costly, and so far fruitless, endeavour. Despite ploughing in over $20 million to get the station started, not counting the free promotion in News Corp titles, TalkTV continues to lag behind GB News. This comes despite their revamped programming schedule. Murdoch hoped the station could rival the BBC, perhaps he should consider rivalling the corporation’s cost-cutting measures…

The increasing costs of TalkTV are starting to hurt News Corp’s bottom line. The company’s profits fell 50% in the previous quarter and it racked up $20m of attributable additional costs in its latest quarter. Revenue so far appears to be as negligible as their audience. They’re now at a point where Nadine Dorries stepping in increases views. Perhaps making Piers Morgan work out of the mini-Shard rather than a separate, dedicated studio near his home is an obvious place to begin cuts…