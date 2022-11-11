Hysterical, Posh Eco-Activist Loses it On Sky News

An hysterical Just Stop Oil activist with the laughably stereotypical name of Indigo Rumbelow was told to “stop shouting at me” by Mark Austin, after she began raving about the impending death of the planet and asking whether he loved his children. Does Just Stop Oil not realise that if their antics don’t put the public off their cause, their choice of lunatic spokespeople does?

“Politics has FAILED us! I’m 28 this is the 27th COP conference and what has happened every single year? The emissions have risen and risen and risen. If you were doing your job properly everyone would be out on the street [interruption] but they’re not [interruption] and I really [interruption] want you to understand [interruption] do you know how grave the situation is?

I do understand

And do you have children?

I’ve got children

And do you love those children?

Indigo, please. I understand the point you’re making, you are here today to justify the tactics, you’re effectively…

Do you love those children more than you love fossil fuels?

You are committing a crime…

THAT’S WHAT WE’RE ASKING YOU TO DO, WE’RE ASKING YOU TO SIDE WITH YOUNG PEOPLE!… We’re asking people…

Stop shouting at me.”