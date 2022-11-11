Angela Rayner’s embattled head of communications, Jack McKenna, has finally resigned after a prolonged period in political Siberia. The party launched an investigation – officially over a “personal data breach”* – last year, with Guido first breaking the news that he’d gone on leave last December. His temporary departure came after a week in which he’d been accused of heavily briefing against Starmer during his botched reshuffle. Labour denied he’d been forcibly sent on leave, something it later transpired wasn’t true.

A Labour spokesperson said:

“Jack McKenna, Head of Communications and Events to Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, has decided to leave the Labour Party to pursue new opportunities outside of politics. Keir and Angela would like to thank Jack for his hard work and dedicated service to the Labour Party and wish him well for the future.”



The spokesperson also says McKenna leaves the party “a clean record and without any disciplinary action against him.”

McKenna himself says “I’m terrible at goodbyes but I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who I have worked with over the last 7 years. It has certainly been a wild ride of ~sackings~ promotions, Labour North West receptions and letters to Lord Geidt. Oh and 5 Prime Ministers and the longest job title in the history of British politics.”

Au revoir…

*They accused him of leaking information about someone’s employment status, then leaked McKenna’s own suspension to the Sunday Times before telling him…

