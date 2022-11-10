WATCH: Matt Hancock’s First Day in the Jungle

It finally happened. Last night, Matt Hancock entered the jungle to meet his I’m a Celebrity campmates for the first time. Other than immediately slipping on the bridge as he entered – and, for some reason, trying to sing Ed Sheeran – Matt more or less took it all in his stride. Start as you mean to go on…

He and fellow new-joiner Seann Walsh – who laughed hysterically as Hancock greeted him – managed to earn six out of eleven stars in their first trial, meaning his bemused campmates didn’t have to sleep on empty stomachs as they reflected on who had just turned up. Broadcaster Charlene White was the first to grill Matt on his decision to join, with the former Health Secretary claiming once again it was a great opportunity to “show the real me”. No mentions of dyslexia yet.

Obviously, the public selected him for the next trial as well. And probably the next one, and the next one, and the one after…