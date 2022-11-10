Despite the metropolitan pearl-clutching of the liberal commentariat and Labour Party, Suella Braverman remains firmly in line with the public’s view on immigration.

New polling out by YouGov further shores up the supposedly hard-line Home Secretary’s position, with the majority of those asked saying the level of immigration is now bad for Britain. For the first time since October 2020…

The public also has little time for the illegal migrants crossing the channel. 55% of those polled between 2nd-3rd November said they have a negative view of refugees crossing the English Channel, versus just 19% with a positive view.

That 19% seem to be vastly over-represented in the media…

Before the left accuses ordinary Brits of being racist, the country still remains positive towards legal migrants and those relocating from other countries to come and live with their families. The public are broadly split on whether asylum seekers coming to UK would be genuinely at risk in their home country, however, with 37% saying they wouldn’t to 36% saying they would.

In summary: Immigration is now the most important issue for 37% of the country, up 15 points since the end of October. Guido anticipates this will only get higher if the government doesn’t get a grip soon.

Meanwhile Suella remains Rishi’s best hope of articulating the no-nonsense views of the public, and Labour’s attack on competence doesn’t disguise the fact they are still vastly out of touch on the issue…