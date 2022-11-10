Musk Banters with Heaton-Harris After Resignation Hoax mdi-fullscreen

Matt Hancock was so busy being humiliated on I’m A Celebrity last night, the Westminster bubble managed to miss the resignation of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Or, not quite.

A prankster emailed a number of news agencies and managed to get one with over 270,000 followers to tweet that he’d resigned for ‘personal reasons’. Heaton-Harris spotted this fake news early, and clarified via his own account that it was “tosh”

Chris’s tagging of Elon managed to get the Twit in Chief to reply, asking for clarity onWhat does a tosh look like?”

Guido presumes his team are busy workshopping a funny yet serious reply while they’ve got Elon’s attention.

Unfortunately for observers, Musk declined to commit to Heaton-Harris’s request for him to sort out fake news on the social media app. He’s far too busy cocking up Twitter’s verification system for that…
mdi-tag-outline Twitter
mdi-account-multiple-outline Chris Heaton-Harris Elon Musk
mdi-timer November 10 2022 @ 09:55 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments