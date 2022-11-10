Matt Hancock was so busy being humiliated on I’m A Celebrity last night, the Westminster bubble managed to miss the resignation of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Or, not quite.

A prankster emailed a number of news agencies and managed to get one with over 270,000 followers to tweet that he’d resigned for ‘personal reasons’. Heaton-Harris spotted this fake news early, and clarified via his own account that it was “tosh”

Hello Twitter!

Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I’ve resigned.

This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter…

Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh. — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) November 9, 2022

Chris’s tagging of Elon managed to get the Twit in Chief to reply, asking for clarity on “What does a tosh look like?”

What does a tosh look like? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Guido presumes his team are busy workshopping a funny yet serious reply while they’ve got Elon’s attention.

Unfortunately for observers, Musk declined to commit to Heaton-Harris’s request for him to sort out fake news on the social media app. He’s far too busy cocking up Twitter’s verification system for that…