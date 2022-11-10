While most of London has to dip into their own pockets to beat the tube strikes today, the civil servants over in DCMS can rest easy: the taxpayer will cover their cab fares for them, just as they do for MPs. On the house…

According to DCMS Minister Julia Lopez, from January to October this year, civil servants spent a whopping £23,014.25 on cab fares, with Ministers spending £1,659.10. By comparison, just £4,455.59 was spent on taxi cabs last year, and £6,601.40 the year before. A near £20,000 increase over the previous two years…