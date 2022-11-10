Labour MP Kate Green has just been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead by the Chancellor. In non-opaque-constitution speak, this means she’s resigned as an MP and a by-election will now be held in her Stretford and Urmston constituency. A safe Labour seat with a 16,417 majority…

Yesterday, it emerged that Green is being put forward as Andy Burnham’s choice for deputy mayor of Greater Manchester following the announced resignation of Bev Hughes in early 2023. The former shadow education secretary who called the pandemic a “good crisis” for Labour. She’ll be well placed to deputise for party political point-score-loving Burnham…